Industry
Highway toll revenue growth slows, may fall short of FY25 target
Summary
- India's highway toll collection may miss ₹70,000 crore target for FY25. But it's expected to pick up from next year onwards as more toll roads get commissioned.
India's highway toll collection growth is slowing and may fall short of the projected ₹70,000 crore in the current financial year, according to two persons aware of the development, mirroring the slowdown in the economy.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more