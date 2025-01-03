Natural diamonds had a rough year—some hope to restore their shine

Natural diamonds are losing their sparkle. What will it take to restore it?

After a postpandemic surge in demand in 2021 and 2022, natural-diamond prices are down about 8% compared with the first quarter of 2020, while lab-grown diamond prices are down 75%, according to data from diamond-industry analyst Paul Zimnisky.

Lab-grown diamond prices are declining because the cost of manufacturing them keeps coming down, but weak demand is largely to blame for declining natural-diamond prices. It has been bad enough that Anglo American-owned De Beers, one of the world’s largest diamond miners, reduced its rough diamond prices by 10% to 15% at its December sale, according to industry publication Rapaport News.

Industry watchers say it is rare for De Beers to cut its own pricing. Botswana, one of the top producers of diamonds, is projecting that the country’s economy could contract by 1.7% due to the downturn in diamond sales, according to Reuters.

Consumers in the U.S., the largest diamond market, are happily opting for bigger and cheaper lab-grown diamond options over mined ones. Natural-diamond jewelry sales in the U.S. declined 0.7% through November compared with a year earlier, while lab-grown diamond-jewelry sales rose 12.5%, according to industry analyst Edahn Golan.

In a 2024 survey of U.S. consumers by the Knot, an online wedding-planning platform, more than half of respondents said their engagement rings featured a lab-grown diamond as a center stone, up from 46% in 2023 and 12% in 2019. Lab-grown diamonds have nearly the same chemical, optical and physical properties as natural diamonds, which means the naked eye can’t detect any differences, according to the Gemological Institute of America.

Demand has also been sluggish in China, typically the second-largest market for the stone. Diamond-jewelry demand in the country is down by roughly a quarter in 2024 compared with 2023, which was already a weak year, according to Golan. This broadly tracks declines in Chinese spending elsewhere on other luxury goods.

Economic uncertainty appears to be making gold more popular than diamonds there: About 77% of Chinese jewelry retailers’ sales came from gold investment products or gold jewelry as of July 2024, up from 71% two years earlier, according to a report from the World Gold Council. Diamonds’ share of sales dipped to 9% from 16% over the same period.

At the moment, retailers have a strong incentive to sell lab-grown diamonds over mined ones. In an earnings call in early December, Signet Jewelers said the costs of manufacturing lab-grown diamonds are coming down faster than the retail price of lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The fast-declining cost of manufacturing lab diamonds means manufacturers can hold decent margins at lower prices, and so can retailers. The cheaper price range opens up a whole new pool of customers—both those who previously wouldn’t have bought diamond engagement rings and those who can now consider buying diamond-studded fashion jewelry.

And barriers to entry for manufacturing lab-grown diamonds are low: The cost of equipment has come down, and India—one of the largest producers of lab diamonds—has offered attractive subsidies to encourage man-made diamond exports. This means wholesale prices could keep declining, even if not at the same breakneck pace as the past few years.

What might it take for the shine to return to natural diamonds? Miners like De Beers are hoping that the widening price gap for the lab-grown variety will naturally lead consumers to consider them a completely different category, not a substitute. The miner’s lab-grown diamond subsidiary Lightbox has been known to offer lower-than-market prices.

In an announcement earlier this year, Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive officer of De Beers brands, said: “The price difference between natural and lab-grown diamonds at retail is growing fast, accelerating consumer awareness that they are fundamentally very different products."

A lab-grown 1.5-carat diamond was about 80% cheaper than an equivalent quality natural diamond as of the first quarter of 2024. Back in 2018, that difference was 40%, according to a diamond-industry report from Boston Consulting Group and De Beers.

It might also take some aggressive marketing campaigns. A few months ago, De Beers and Signet Jewelers, America’s largest diamond-jewelry retailer, launched a marketing campaign with the slogan “Worth the Wait" to push natural-diamond sales.

Most important, though, retailer incentives probably need to shift: After all, most consumers end up choosing lab-grown diamonds over natural ones inside stores. For a while, retailers had clear incentives to upgrade customers to a bigger, lab-diamond ring. In 2019, jewelers who upgraded a customer from a 1-to-1.49-carat natural diamond to a 2-carat lab-grown one made $1,500 more in gross profit, according to the BCG report.

But in 2023, those economics flipped as retail prices for lab diamonds declined. Retailers now need to trade consumers up to a 3-carat lab diamond to get the same gross profit as a 1-to-1.49-carat natural diamond, the report noted. Eventually, retailers might reach a point where they can’t upgrade their consumers any more on carat size: It is hard to see 4- or 5-carat engagement rings becoming the norm.

There are early signs that retailers’ margins on lab diamonds have peaked, having hit a high of 90% for certain loose lab diamonds in the first quarter of this year, according to Zimnisky. That is much higher than the 30% to 40% margins seen for natural diamonds. But those margins have contracted to around 80% more recently.

Zimnisky noted that wholesale prices are bottoming out after years of rapid declines, while the retail environment for lab-grown diamonds is becoming more competitive: Even Walmart is selling them.

That race to the bottom could eventually fulfill De Beers’ hope of making lab-grown diamonds so cheap that they become a completely different category. Theoretically, if retail margins on lab-grown diamonds fall to natural-diamond levels, the price of a high-quality 1-carat lab diamond could retail for as low as $275, Zimnisky notes. That compares with about $4,200 for an equivalent natural diamond.

So far, though, younger Americans seem perfectly content with buying lab-grown diamond engagement rings and retailers are happy to offer higher carat sizes. Declining natural-diamond prices haven’t done much to bolster the pitch for the stone as a value-bearing asset, either.

One thing seems clear: Restoring natural diamonds’ polish will probably take hard work on the part of companies that dig them out of the ground and those that sell jewelry studded with them. It won’t come naturally.