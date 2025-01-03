Natural diamonds had a rough year—some hope to restore their shine

In a 2024 survey of U.S. consumers by the Knot, an online wedding-planning platform, more than half of respondents said their engagement rings featured a lab-grown diamond as a center stone, up from 46% in 2023 and 12% in 2019. Lab-grown diamonds have nearly the same chemical, optical and physical properties as natural diamonds, which means the naked eye can’t detect any differences, according to the Gemological Institute of America.