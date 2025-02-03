Empire in steel: How Naveen Jindal is building a private steel behemoth overseas

In Italy, Jindal is eyeing Acciaierie d’Italia, based in the city of Taranto. In its heydays, the company used to produce 12 mtpa of steel, but is currently operating at about 2.5-3 mtpa capacity after facing financial difficulties. It was acquired by ArcelorMittal in 2017, but was soon returned to the Italian state in 2020 after disagreements with the government. Jindal Steel (International) has proposed to invest €2 billion in this plant to transition it from blast furnace-based steelmaking to less-polluting electric arc furnaces, as per local media reports in Italy. The company estimates that the plant can be ramped up to 7 mtpa capacity, the executive said.