Mumbai airport clips 12 foreign airlines' wings as Adani pushes redevelopment

At least 12 international airlines, including 11 Gulf and West Asian carriers, have been denied flight slots at the Mumbai airport for summer 2027, according to a communication reviewed by Mint. The development leaves them facing a temporary shift to the new Navi Mumbai airport, about 50km away.
The move comes as the two airports' operator, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, prepares to redevelop the existing airport, even as a month-long standoff with foreign airlines over relocating their operations remains unresolved. Several international carriers have been resisting the relocation citing the new airport's lack of readiness and disruption to their operations.