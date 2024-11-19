NBCC aims to double revenue to ₹25,000 crore by expanding real estate development: CMD Mahadevaswamy
SummaryThe government construction company will leverage its land bank and engage in redevelopment projects, competing with private builders while taking up stalled housing projects nationwide.
NBCC (India) Ltd, the government of India’s construction company, is looking to don the developer’s hat and expand its footprint in the real estate space and take up redevelopment of state projects and distressed assets to more than double revenue to ₹25,000 crore in the next five years, a top company official told Mint.