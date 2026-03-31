MUMBAI: India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are unlikely to face material disruption from the US-Iran war, as demand for credit remains robust, industry executives said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026, held in Mumbai last week.
NBFCs to see steady credit demand despite US-Iran war
SummaryIndustry executives say geopolitical tensions have not dented lending momentum, and margin pressures and gold price volatility remain manageable
MUMBAI: India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are unlikely to face material disruption from the US-Iran war, as demand for credit remains robust, industry executives said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026, held in Mumbai last week.
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