Mumbai: Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are turning increasingly cautious on lending as the war in West Asia raises concerns over funding costs, borrower stress and asset quality, five industry executives told Mint.
NBFCs turn cautious as West Asia war raises funding and credit concerns
SummaryWhile the immediate impact of the ongoing war in West Asia remains limited, non-bank lenders believe the real risk lies in a prolonged conflict, which could trigger second-order effects across inflation, demand and credit cycles.
Mumbai: Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are turning increasingly cautious on lending as the war in West Asia raises concerns over funding costs, borrower stress and asset quality, five industry executives told Mint.
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