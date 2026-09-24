NCLT capacity crunch puts insolvency timelines under pressure

The shortage of members and infrastructure at India's insolvency tribunal has come into focus after a five-member special bench hearing Zee founder Subhash Chandra's personal insolvency case on Wednesday deferred proceedings for want of an available bench. The case involves Chandra's ₹6.5-crore repayment plan.
The episode has once again highlighted concerns over the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) capacity to hear insolvency and company-law matters, with cases being adjourned frequently due to a shortage of benches.