NCLT capacity crunch puts insolvency timelines under pressure

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 03:42 PM IST
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Ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes averaged 713 days as of March 2025, with around 78% exceeding the 270-day statutory threshold.(Pexels)
Summary
With 11 vacancies and insufficient infrastructure, India's insolvency tribunal is under strain, delaying cases like that of Zee's Subhash Chandra. The Supreme Court has called for immediate improvements, as ongoing insolvency processes now average over 700 days.

The shortage of members and infrastructure at India's insolvency tribunal has come into focus after a five-member special bench hearing Zee founder Subhash Chandra's personal insolvency case on Wednesday deferred proceedings for want of an available bench. The case involves Chandra's 6.5-crore repayment plan.

The episode has once again highlighted concerns over the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) capacity to hear insolvency and company-law matters, with cases being adjourned frequently due to a shortage of benches.

The NCLT's latest sign of capacity constraints came days after the Supreme Court, on 21 September, expressed concern over infrastructure and vacancies at the tribunal while hearing suo motu proceedings on bottlenecks affecting bankruptcy tribunals.

The apex court directed the Centre to file a status report on basic amenities at the NCLT’s Principal and regional benches, identify urgently required facilities in consultation with the NCLT President, and asked the NCLT Principal Bench Bar Association to compile details of infrastructure across benches.

Lawyers say inadequate bench strength and frivolous applications are the main reasons for delays and adjournments.

“There are still instances where certain members are sitting in multiple courtrooms every day, due to which they are not able to sit in one courtroom and dispose of matters. The other reason is that several applications, at many times frivolous, are filed, which leads to delays in genuine matters being called out,” said Madhav Kanoria, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

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According to the NCLT's latest performance report, as of 13 July 2026, the tribunal had 26 Judicial and 25 Technical Members against a sanctioned strength of 31 each, leaving 11 vacancies. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) noted that no Judicial or Technical Members had been appointed since January 2025, apart from President Justice (retd.) Anupinder Singh Grewal.

The capacity constraints come against a backdrop of prolonged insolvency proceedings. An IBBI report marking 10 years of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) said the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) averaged 713 days as of March 2025, with about 78% crossing the 270-day threshold. The report identified judicial delays, litigation and multiple proceedings among the challenges contributing to value erosion.

Queries emailed to the IBBI and the ministry of corporate affairs remained unanswered till press time.

“Uncertainty affects business operations, customer and supplier relationships, employees and availability of working capital. The longer the resolution takes, the greater is the risk of erosion in the value available for stakeholders,” said Mukesh Chand, senior counsel at Economic Laws Practice.

The Supreme Court’s latest intervention came after the NCLT Bar Association highlighted severe shortages of members and infrastructure. It said 18 NCLT benches were functioning only for half a day due to vacancies, with 26 Judicial and 25 Technical Members against a sanctioned strength of 62 as of 30 June 2026.

The association also flagged unsafe courtrooms due to roof leakage at the Delhi CGO Complex, stalled renovation work, inadequate facilities and the absence of permanent support staff. It said 246 proposed staff posts had not been operationalised and frequent document management system outages had disrupted hearings, Bar & Bench reported.

According to Dikshat Mehra, partner at Rajani Associates, the NCLT’s jurisdiction has expanded significantly since the IBC came into force, but its capacity has not kept pace. Courtrooms, permanent registry staff, technology and other basic infrastructure are also needed for the tribunal to function effectively.

“It is a structural issue requiring coordination across multiple stakeholders. While reforms have been undertaken, capacity creation has not kept pace with demand due to persistent processes,” Mehra said.

Massive backlog

The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted the scale of the problem, with nearly 30,600 cases pending before the NCLT as of March 2025. Average CIRP duration stood at 713 days, more than twice the hard outer limit of a 330-day IBC timeline, while cases completed in FY25 took 853 days on average. The Survey also noted that only 30 NCLT benches handle both IBC and Companies Act matters, adding to capacity constraints.

The capacity problem does not end at the NCLT. Cases that are appealed can face further delays before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Also Read | Why the Supreme Court's IBC ruling is a win for homebuyers

“At present, NCLAT litigation is a painful process without any good visibility of faster decision making. This severely impacts the resolution,” said Anoop Rawat, partner and national practice head—insolvency & restructuring at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Another concern is the broader use of the IBC. Economic Laws Practice's Chand said the IBC is increasingly being used as a recovery mechanism rather than purely as a resolution framework, adding to the NCLT’s workload. “Indiscriminate use of insolvency proceedings can have serious consequences for industry and business as a whole.”

Insolvency experts also pointed out that the recently-enacted Tribunals Reforms Act, 2026 includes the NCLAT but not the NCLT. The law provides for a National Tribunals Commission and a structured appointment process, under which search-cum-selection committees will recommend candidates and the Centre is required to make appointments within three months.

Bankruptcy lawyers said the exclusion of the NCLT means the new framework is unlikely to provide immediate help in filling vacancies at the tribunal.

Rawat said filling vacancies alone may not be enough, though. Members must have strong commercial acumen in dealing with insolvency and distressed businesses, while vacancies should be filled with experts of calibre and reputation to avoid delays in decision-making.

Lawyers also called for more specialised case management of insolvency proceedings. Yogendra Aldak, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, said there is a case for specialised case management because the commercial consequences of delay are materially different from those in ordinary company-law matters.

Aldak said better listing practices, closer monitoring of statutory timelines and prioritisation of genuinely time-sensitive insolvency matters could help improve the process.

“The solution is not simply to ask members to hear more matters. You cannot create judicial capacity by extending the cause list. The government has to ensure that benches actually have the members, staff and physical infrastructure required to function for full working hours,” Mehra said.

Also Read | Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod

About the Authors

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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