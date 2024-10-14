Stockbrokers breathe easy as bankruptcy cloud lifts
Summary
- The tribunal ruled that insolvency proceedings could not be initiated against Karvy as stockbrokers fall under the category of financial service providers
An insolvency court ruling keeping stockbrokers out of the purview of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, while dismissing a petition against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, has brought relief to the brokerage industry. Yet, according to bankruptcy lawyers, that does not mean brokers will be shielded from accountability as creditors can approach the market regulator.