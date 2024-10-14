Before the NCLT’s ruling in the recent Karvy case, the NCLAT had already clarified that stockbrokers cannot be subjected to insolvency. Prior to this clarification, stockbrokers faced insolvency proceedings. In the case of Pacific Shares & Stock Broker Ltd, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT initiated CIRP proceedings in July 2021 and ordered liquidation in April 2022. Similarly, Manoj Stocks Pvt Ltd and IV Share and Stock Brokers Ltd were also liquidated under voluntary frameworks.