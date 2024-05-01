ShareChat, Chingari, Instagram Reels have most of their audiences in small towns
A user spent on average 37 minutes everyday watching content on short-video platforms in 2023, up from 33 minutes in 2022. For the youth, travel and entertainment are the most preferred content categories, while more than 70% of videos consumed is less than 30-second long.
NEW DELHI : Short-video platforms such as ShareChat, Chingari and Instagram Reels are immensely popular in India's small towns and non-metro cities, where users spend more than half an hour a day watching content on travel, food, and festivals.
