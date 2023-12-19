‘Need more private sector investments in power generation, transmission’

New Delhi: There is a critical need for private sector investments in India's power generation and transmission sector, as the country faces growing power demands and embarks on its energy transition journey.

Addressing the CII South Asia Power Summit on Tuesday, Ashish Upadhyaya, special secretary, ministry of power, emphasized the importance of increasing generation capacity to support the country's expanding economy.

This focus on private investment comes at a crucial time when India's power demand has reached unprecedented levels.

India's power demand in the country hit a record 239.9 gigawatts (GW) in September

Union power minister R.K. Singh recently announced plans to introduce 12 GW of new thermal capacity by March 2024, contributing to a larger goal of 75 GW by 2032. With an ambitious plan to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, there is also a pressing need to strengthen the transmission network, especially for connecting regions with high solar and wind energy potential to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).

As the gestation period of wind- and solar-based electricity generation projects is much shorter than the gestation period of the transmission system, this needs to be planned in advance.

Recent data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) reveals that India achieved 61.5% of its target for expanding power transmission lines in the first half of the fiscal year.

During the April-October period, an estimated 7,026 circuit km (ckm) of transmission lines were set up, well below the target of 11,420 ckm, according to the CEA’s executive summary for October. The target for the entire fiscal year is 16,602 ckm.

On the topic of regional power connectivity in South Asia, Upadhyaya highlighted the importance of stable policies, strategic planning against global disruptions, and collaboration between countries like India and Nepal for mutual economic development.

Gopal Prasad Sigdel, secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the role of cross-border power trading and the potential for cooperation in the hydropower sector between India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Sigdel suggested several policy initiatives, including a knowledge exchange platform and cross-border committees, to facilitate this collaboration.

