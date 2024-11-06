Startup rivals tap social media to push negative posts

Professionals instead of influencers

Brands are also reaching out to industry professionals and thought leaders as they are more affordable and authentic than influencers, Iyer said. This is mostly because the definition of ‘influencer’ is constantly changing. “In 2020, the benchmark for an influencer was anyone who had a certain number of followers and a verified profile. But today, anybody with field expertise and a legitimate account with fewer followers also make for an influencer," according to Iyer.