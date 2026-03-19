Nestle India sets up new manufacturing unit for Munch at Sanand factory

Nestle India Limited on Thursday announced that it has launched a fresh manufacturing unit for Munch wafer chocolate at its Sanand, Gujarat facility. This additional production line aligns with the FMCG leader’s strategy to expand output and satisfy upcoming market requirements.

The company currently produces Munch chocolate at several other manufacturing sites.

In an exchange filing, Nestle India said: “A new Munch production line has been added at the Sanand Factory, Gujarat.”

“This is part of the company’s planned capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects, to increase overall capacities to meet the future demand,” it added.

Expansion boosts capacity by 8,300 annual tons, says Nestle India According to the official statement, this expansion adds roughly 8,300 annual tons of capacity following a capital investment of ₹225 crore for the project.

Shares of Nestle India closed at ₹1,186.30 apiece, down ₹18.50, or 1.54% at the NSE on Thursday.

For the third quarter ended December 2025, FMCG leader Nestle India reported a 45.12% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹998.42 crore. The company previously recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹688.01 crore during the same October-December window last fiscal year.

Sales increased 18.5% to ₹5,643.5 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹4,721.3 crore in the prior year's corresponding period.

Nestle India's total operational revenue for the third quarter rose 8.56% year over year to ₹5,667.04 crore from ₹4,779.73 crore. The performance was driven by targeted investments to expand capacity and strengthen brands, aided by market stabilization following GST advantages, the company said.

During the period, the firm boosted consumer-centric media and promotional expenditures by 42% annually, with the EBITDA margin reaching 21.3%, said Nestle.

Total outlays for Nestle India, the maker of Maggi, Nescafe, and Kit Kat, rose 20.86% to ₹4,667.63 crore during the analysed quarter. Domestic sales grew 18.32% to ₹5,402.6 crore in the December FY26 quarter, up from ₹4,566.05 crore in the previous fiscal year. This growth path is sustained by more agile and precise executive decisions, alongside favourable momentum from GST rate adjustments.

Throughout the quarter, e-commerce, and specifically quick-commerce channels, experienced rapid acceleration.

Milkamaid records strong growth Meanwhile, organised retail maintained robust, diversified growth across segments, bolstered by holiday promotions and the scaling of new product debuts, Nestle India reported.

Nestle India's revenue from exports increased 22.86% to ₹240.92 crore.