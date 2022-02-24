NEW DELHI : American streaming platform Netflix will stream Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah , an animated series based on popular comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that has aired two seasons on TV channel Sony YAY since 2021. The series will premiere on 24 February.

“It is becoming evident that as long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to viewers on Netflix. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy the show on OTT as well," Asit Kumarr Modi, creator, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and founder and director, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.

“The IP has generated a lot of interest across many brands that the company wishes to capitalize on. We are in the process of launching a host of ventures including an exclusive line of TMKCC merchandize and games. There are other interesting announcements to come from Neela Film Productions and we are on the brink of breaking into a completely new dimension of entertainment," Modi said in a statement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a long-running daily comedy show, first aired in 2008 and now in its 14th year with over 3300 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube.

Last December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants, including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which have so far led in terms of subscriber count with all players now evidently focusing on volume rather than value.

