Netflix to stream animated version of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

“It is becoming evident that as long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to viewers on Netflix. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy the show on OTT as well," Asit Kumarr Modi, creator, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and founder and director, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.