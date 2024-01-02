Netherlands Blocks ASML Exports of Some Chip-Making Equipment to China
ASML said the Dutch government has blocked the company’s exports to China of some chip-making equipment in a partial license revocation following U.S. export restrictions.
Netherlands has blocked chip-equipment manufacturer ASML’s exports to China of some lithography systems, which are essential to making advanced microprocessors, in a partial license revocation following U.S. export restrictions.
