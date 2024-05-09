Nevermind the ghost malls. Indian retailers set to step up hiring this year
Hiring trends are the strongest in categories such as electronics and gadgets, followed by beauty and personal care, and fashion and lifestyle, according to a report by recruitment firm GI Group
NEW DELHI : More than half of Indian retailers (52%) are planning to onboard fresh graduates this year, while two out of five (38%) retailers are seeking to recruit experienced professionals, according to a report by staffing and recruitment firm GI Group.