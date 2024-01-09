New Biden administration rule seeks to make more gig workers employees
SummaryThe move reverses a Trump-era policy and could impose stricter test for Uber, Lyft, and others to classify workers as contractors
The Biden administration issued a new rule Tuesday intended to put more gig workers on company payrolls, a change that could reverberate across many industries, most notably at ride-share and food-delivery companies such as Uber Technologies and DoorDash.
