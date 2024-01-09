New Biden administration rule seeks to make more gig workers employees

California set the tone

In 2020, the companies mounted the most expensive ballot measure in California’s history that exempted them from reclassifying drivers as employees in the state. At the time, Uber told voters that such a reclassification would force it to employ a smaller pool of workers and require it to spend millions of dollars to hire additional staff that would monitor and track drivers, causing gig workers to lose the flexibility that they currently enjoy. Those costs, Uber said at the time, would push ride prices to increase between 20% and 120% in California. California voters supported the companies’ ballot initiative by an overwhelming majority.