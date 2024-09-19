New car registrations slump in Europe amid weakening demand, steep EV decline
Summary
- Stellantis and Volkswagen suffered significant falls in new-car registrations in August, contributing to a sharp overall decline in the European Union, as demand weakened in key markets and electric-vehicle sales fell.
Stellantis and Volkswagen posted significant drops in August new-car registrations in the European Union, contributing to a sharp overall decline as demand weakened in key markets and electric-vehicle sales fell.
