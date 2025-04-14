Industry
Genetics can spike Indians' cholesterol, but relief may be at hand
Jessica Jani 6 min read 14 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Novartis drug Pelacarsen that targets Lp(a) cholesterol is in global phase 3 trials. Last year, the company launched cholesterol-lowering drug Inclisiran in India under brand name Sybrava. Eli Lilly is working on Lepodisiran, while Amgen is also doing trials for Olpasiran.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The world's top pharmaceutical companies are developing drugs to lower a type of cholesterol common among Indians due to genetic factors, which may be launched in the country in the coming years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less