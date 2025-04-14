Genetics can spike Indians' cholesterol, but relief may be at hand

“One of the biggest healthcare burdens in India is on the cardiovascular side," said Amitabh Dube, country president and managing director, Novartis India. “We’re (trying) to focus ourselves on the cardiovascular segment where we believe we can make the biggest change in India. What we are seeing today is that the cardiac burden is impacting a younger lot of population (more) than the older lot," said Dube, whose company is strengthening its cardiovascular portfolio in India.