Industry
HPCL gets new chief, four more large PSUs in queue
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 7 min read 08 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The appointments to the position of chairman and managing director (CMD) at these energy giants, most of which are Maharatna central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), will have a significant bearing on India’ energy security, given the strategic role played by them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The process of appointing new honchos for five large state-owned enterprises with combined revenue of more than ₹18 trillion found its first appointee on Thursday.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less