HPCL gets new chief, four more large PSUs in queue

The tenure of Gurdeep Singh, the CMD of NTPC, comes to an end this July. He was given an extension of five years in 2020. His tenure witnessed the largest coal-based power generator's pivot towards green energy. With a target of 60 GW renewable energy by 2032, its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd was listed on the stock exchanges in November last year. It has also undertaken the task of setting up India's first green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh with a projected investment of ₹1.8 trillion.