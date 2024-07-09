Industry
Mint Explainer | India's new criminal codes: What they mean for businesses
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST
- India's new criminal codes can reshape the business world, offering modernized laws with a catch: stricter regulations and the power to try top executives in their absence. Discover how these changes could redefine accountability and compliance for companies operating in India.
On 1 July, India replaced its colonial-era criminal laws with three new codes, marking a significant shift in its legal landscape. While these reforms promise modernization, they introduce stricter regulations that could challenge businesses striving to reduce regulatory burdens.
