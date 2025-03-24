Industry
Why India wants critical minerals in its trade deal with US
Dhirendra Kumar 10 min read 24 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- While India ranks third in the world for rare earth reserves, the US holds the seventh position.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian trade officials are pushing their American counterparts to stitch their recent critical minerals deal into an upcoming trade agreement, two people aware of the discussions said, a tweak that may unlock US tax benefits for electric vehicles and batteries using these scarce resources.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less