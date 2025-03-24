Why India wants critical minerals in its trade deal with US

Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, chromium and graphite find use in a range of goods such as smartphones, EV batteries and even medical devices, making them indispensable across various industries. Despite having significant reserves of rare earth elements and other essential minerals, India’s lack of commercial processing facilities forces it to rely heavily on imports. India imports up to 95% of its lithium, cobalt, and graphite needs from Australia, Chile, and China. While cobalt is sourced primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 90% of rare earth elements are sourced from Myanmar and Vietnam.