New e-commerce rules may force brands to rethink short-term discounts

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read16 Sep 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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The real test will come during next year’s festive sales, when e-commerce platforms and sellers typically rely heavily on discounts to drive volumes.
Summary
New e-commerce regulations in India, starting January 2027, mandate transparency in pricing by displaying past prices alongside current discounts. Brands may need to adjust promotional tactics, potentially influencing sales patterns significantly during peak shopping periods.

Bengaluru: India’s new e-commerce rules could force brands and sellers to rethink how they use discounts, particularly short-term price cuts that help drive sales during specific periods of the month, according to company executives and analysts.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Amendment Rules, 2026, notified on 10 September, require platforms to display both the reduced price and the lowest price at which a product was offered in the preceding 30 days whenever a price reduction is announced. The rules will come into effect on 1 January 2027.

Also Read | Convenience gains festive ground as quick commerce set to outpace e-commerce



While the rules are aimed at curbing dark patterns and improving price transparency, they could force brands to rethink how they time and structure discounts. Strategies built around frequent, short-term price cuts may become harder to sustain, potentially reshaping sales patterns during key shopping periods.

“The safer bet is that brands will maintain the same price for 30 days, rather than risk a lower price today, limiting the discounts they can offer later,” said the founder of a personal care brand, who requested anonymity.

An apparel seller with a presence across major e-retail platforms such as Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa Fashion expects brands to be more cautious about running successive promotions. “This could particularly affect the practice of offering deeper discounts during the first week of the month, when sales tend to be stronger,” the seller said.

Sourabh Narula, head of global sales at home and personal care brand Beco, said 25-27% of the company’s monthly sales currently take place in the first seven days of the month, helped by higher discounts during that period. He expects some of this demand to shift towards the end of one month and the beginning of the next.

The real test will come during next year’s festive sales, when e-commerce platforms and sellers typically rely heavily on discounts to drive volumes. By then, the new pricing rules will be in force, potentially forcing brands to rethink how they structure and time their biggest promotions, according to executives.

Also Read | E-commerce platforms flag pricing, ranking hurdles under new consumer rules

Price-matching challenge

The changes could also affect how sellers respond to price differences across platforms. A temporary reduction on one marketplace could become relevant when calculating the lowest price advertised elsewhere.

“Brands need to be very tight with price matching across all the platforms as well as their own website. With lower discount percentages, platform loyalty will be severely tested,” said the founder of the personal care brand.

Price mismatches are typically corrected within hours, the founder said. But under the new framework, even a brief reduction could affect the discount a seller is able to advertise later.

“Implementation of this rule will require a lot of tech changes,” said Satish Meena, analyst at Datum Intelligence. “Platforms will also have to manage pushback from sellers whose promotional strategies could be affected.”

However, with the rollout still months away, platforms are likely to use the ongoing festive season to identify and iron out potential glitches before the January deadline, according to Meena.

The rules require platforms to maintain enough pricing information to establish the relevant 30-day reference price across products and sellers. The government has also introduced requirements around search rankings, sponsored listings, seller information and annual self-audits for dark patterns.

For marketplaces, the challenge is magnified by the number of third-party sellers and the frequency with which prices can change. Platforms will likely need automated systems to track stock-keeping unit (SKU)-level prices, maintain historical records and flag discounts that could fall foul of the new requirement, according to Meena.

Also Read | Tata Cliq leans on premium brands to stand out in e-commerce race

The treatment of coupons, bank offers, membership benefits and other promotional mechanisms could also become an important part of implementation, particularly where the effective price paid by a consumer differs from the listed selling price.

“The biggest challenge will be defining what constitutes the actual selling price when there are multiple layers of discounts and offers. Platforms will have to bring greater clarity to how these are recorded and displayed,” Meena added.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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