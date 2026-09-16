Bengaluru: India’s new e-commerce rules could force brands and sellers to rethink how they use discounts, particularly short-term price cuts that help drive sales during specific periods of the month, according to company executives and analysts.
New e-commerce rules may force brands to rethink short-term discounts
SummaryNew e-commerce regulations in India, starting January 2027, mandate transparency in pricing by displaying past prices alongside current discounts. Brands may need to adjust promotional tactics, potentially influencing sales patterns significantly during peak shopping periods.
Bengaluru: India’s new e-commerce rules could force brands and sellers to rethink how they use discounts, particularly short-term price cuts that help drive sales during specific periods of the month, according to company executives and analysts.
About the Author
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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