New electronics component scheme maybe outside Budget, SPECS revival unlikely
Summary
- S. Krishnan, secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology said the government will consider every component individually for whether it can be built locally and whether production can be scaled up to enable exports that fit into the global value chain.
The government is unlikely to revive the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) but will introduce a new one for electronics component manufacturing, which is likely to be announced outside the Union budget, said S. Krishnan, secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology.