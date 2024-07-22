The top official in the ministry said that the government was evaluating whether it can look at bringing out the legislation in three or four parts, depending on the requirement by the market and industry, and whether there was an urgency to make it one comprehensive legislation. “If on the other hand, the feeling certain things need to go faster and certain others we can wait and consultation can come later, then we could take an approach of having legislation on those pieces alone separately," he said, adding that a call on comprehensive replacement of the law was not an immediate compulsion.