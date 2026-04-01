New Delhi: The Centre plans to tighten gold hallmarking norms by mandating stricter, item-level use of unique identification numbers, aiming to curb duplication and improve traceability, two officials familiar with the matter said.
India plans tighter gold tagging rules to curb hallmarking misuse
SummaryThe new system will allow regulators and buyers to verify not just the hallmark number but also product-specific attributes through official records.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to tighten gold hallmarking norms by mandating stricter, item-level use of unique identification numbers, aiming to curb duplication and improve traceability, two officials familiar with the matter said.
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