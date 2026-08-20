Mint Explainer | Why govt consulting rules are changing—and what it means for Indian firms

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read20 Aug 2026, 11:51 AM IST
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The framework could make government consulting procurement more competitive and expertise-driven.
Summary
A revised procurement framework seeks to curb excessive turnover and staffing thresholds and put more weight on methodology and the expertise of proposed teams—potentially widening competition for government consulting work.

India’s government consulting tenders have long favoured firms with deep pockets, large workforces and broad credentials.

A procurement framework issued by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) on 22 July and now in force could change that, shifting the focus towards which firm and team are best equipped to solve the problem at hand.

That could give specialized domestic firms a better shot at government mandates against global giants such as Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG. But the framework does not remove scale-based criteria, and its impact will depend on how ministries apply it in individual tenders.

Why was a change needed?

Government tenders have traditionally used annual turnover, employee strength and past experience to judge whether a consulting firm has the capacity to execute an assignment. There is a rationale: large and complex projects may require substantial financial and manpower resources, and departments need safeguards against appointing firms that cannot deliver.

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The problem arises when those thresholds become disproportionate. The DoE’s review of consultancy tenders found instances where minimum annual turnover requirements were set at five to 10 times the estimated value of the consultancy assignment. Such requirements can restrict competition without necessarily improving service quality, particularly for specialized firms whose expertise may be deep but whose overall revenue is lower than that of diversified players.

What has changed?

The revised framework does not scrap turnover or financial-capability requirements. Instead, it seeks to make them proportionate to the assignment and give greater weight to the proposed team and approach. Government procurement of consultancy services is done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), where these revised rules will apply.

At the initial expression-of-interest stage, firms are to be assessed primarily on relevant experience and financial capability. The qualifications and experience of proposed key experts come later, at the request-for-proposal stage.

The technical evaluation also gives greater weight to methodology, work plan and key personnel rather than relying predominantly on the firm’s past credentials. Under the model framework, a firm’s experience can carry 5-10% weightage, methodology and work plan 20-50%, and the qualifications and experience of key personnel 30-60%.

Why does methodology matter?

The shift changes what departments are being asked to evaluate. Instead of relying heavily on “How large is this consulting firm?”, the focus can move towards “Can this firm and its proposed team solve this particular problem?”

Kiran Kothekar, co-founder and director of home-grown Vector Consulting Group, said turnover and headcount largely establish the identity or size of a firm but do not necessarily demonstrate whether it can execute a specific assignment successfully.

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He said successful projects in the relevant domain, client references and the experience of the proposed consulting team could provide better indicators of capability. A firm could also be asked to demonstrate its understanding of a problem and proposed solution approach to assess methodological capability.

What does it mean for domestic firms?

The changes could open government consultancy work to Indian firms that have built expertise in specialised areas but do not meet the scale-based thresholds of much larger competitors.

Vector, which has more than 200 management consultants and has delivered over 500 engagements since 2006, has largely stayed away from government contracts because of the way many tenders have traditionally been structured, Kothekar said.

The private sector offers a comparison: domestic firms can win large mandates from Indian companies and multinationals based on their delivery record rather than simply their size or pricing. The revised framework could potentially create a similar environment in public procurement.

Does this mean the Big Four lose out?

Not necessarily. Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG will continue to have advantages in financial capacity, geographical reach, sector coverage and the ability to mobilise large teams. They can still compete—and win—if they offer stronger relevant experience, methodology or proposed teams.

Equally, a specialized domestic firm could have a stronger proposition when its expertise is closely aligned with the government’s problem. The framework is therefore less about favouring domestic firms than removing size-based barriers that may not be necessary for a particular assignment.

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What will determine whether it works?

The outcome will depend on how individual ministries and government entities write and evaluate their tenders. Lowering excessive thresholds alone will not guarantee better competition.

Departments will still need to assess financial capacity, relevant experience and the ability to deploy sufficient resources. But methodology and individual experts are inherently more subjective than turnover, making transparent and well-designed technical evaluations critical.

The stakes are rising as the consulting industry expands. India’s management consulting services market is estimated at $9.36 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $17 billion by 2031, growing at nearly 13% annually, according to Mordor Intelligence.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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