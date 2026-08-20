Mint Explainer | Why govt consulting rules are changing—and what it means for Indian firms

India’s government consulting tenders have long favoured firms with deep pockets, large workforces and broad credentials.
A procurement framework issued by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) on 22 July and now in force could change that, shifting the focus towards which firm and team are best equipped to solve the problem at hand.
That could give specialized domestic firms a better shot at government mandates against global giants such as Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG. But the framework does not remove scale-based criteria, and its impact will depend on how ministries apply it in individual tenders.