Renewable tariff rise likely as insurance premium climbs after border conflict
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 28 May 2025, 05:50 AM IST
SummaryRajasthan and Gujarat have large land parcels along the western border that contribute more than 35%, or 39 GW, of India's installed solar capacity of 105.65 GW. The region has several solar parks, including the Khavda RE Park in Kutch, vulnerable to potential attacks during a war.
New Delhi: Upcoming solar and wind energy projects along the border with Pakistan may demand more for their power as they pay higher insurance premiums to protect against risks from war, three industry executives said.
