This week, streaming platforms are offering a diverse lineup of entertainment to captivate audiences. From highly anticipated Hindi drama 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shivshakti' to the English movie ‘The Art of Incarceration’, there's something for everyone. Here's a glimpse of what's in store on OTT platforms this week:

The Art of Incarceration - Netflix (July 3)

Directed by Alex Siddons, this English-language documentary takes place at Victoria's Fulham Correctional Centre. First Nation prisoners share their experiences with art, culture, history, and identity, attempting to transcend the shackles and cycles of imprisonment. The film features individuals such as Jack Charles, Robby Wirramanda, Christopher Austin, and Troy.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shivshakti - Zee5 (July 3)

This Hindi drama show revolves around Shiv, a successful doctor with a crumbling personal life. Shakti, an orphan, has a nurturing nature. Will Shakti heal Shiv's broken self? Find out in this engaging series premiering on Zee5.

Insidious: The Red Door - Theatres (July 7)

The fifth instalment of the Insidious franchise, 'Insidious: The Red Door' serves as a direct sequel to 'Insidious' and 'Insidious: Chapter 2'. The story follows Dalton Lambert, the son of Josh Lambert, who is haunted by repressed demons from his past as he prepares for college. Josh and Dalton venture beyond the infamous red door, facing horrifying terrors. Patrick Wilson, who also makes his directorial debut, stars as Josh alongside Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Andrew Astor, and Hiam Abbass.

Tarla - Zee5 (July 7)

'Tarla' is a Hindi-language biographical drama portraying the life of renowned Indian female chef Tarla Dalal, portrayed by Huma Qureshi. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film explores Tarla Dalal's journey and legacy as an iconoclast during the early liberalisation period, empowering women through the art of cooking. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Veenah Naair.

Longevity Biohacking: The Ultimate Frontier - DocuBay (July 7)

This English language movie sheds light on the transformation of human life expectancy from the 1500s to the early 1900s, when it averaged around 35 years, to over 75 years in the early 2000s. The film delves into the world of biohacking, where scientists utilise science and technology to enhance the health-span and life-span of humanity, exploring the pursuit of the elixir of life.

Archie'r Gallery- Zee5 (July 7)

‘Archie’r Gallery' is a Bengali-language romantic drama written by Arnab Bhaumik and directed by Promita Bhattacharya. The story revolves around Archie, a person who has always had an old-fashioned approach to romance. When he develops feelings for his colleague, he realises that he needs to adapt to modern dating methods to win her over. The film features actors Rajatabha Dutta, Bonny Sengupta, and Ayoshi Talukdar in lead roles.

Zongo - DocuBay (July 8)

'Zongo' focuses on the challenges faced by Ghana's tribal communities, including poverty and belief in superstitions, which hinder their progress and well-being. The English language movie follows the inspiring story of a young tribesman who breaks the cycle of helplessness and victimisation, working towards empowering his rural community.

These exciting releases on various platforms offer a range of genres and themes to cater to diverse audience preferences.