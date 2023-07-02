New Insidious movie to Huma Qureshi's next: Check out movie, OTT releases this week3 min read 02 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Movie, OTT releases this week: Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' , ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, and much more. Check details here.
This week, streaming platforms are offering a diverse lineup of entertainment to captivate audiences. From highly anticipated Hindi drama 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shivshakti' to the English movie ‘The Art of Incarceration’, there's something for everyone. Here's a glimpse of what's in store on OTT platforms this week:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×