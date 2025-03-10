Industry
New introductions and price growth driving pharma market growth
Summary
- The pharma industry registered a 7.5% value growth year-on-year for the month of February, with sales of ₹18,781 crore, according to a report
India's drugmakers saw healthy revenue growth across all therapies in February as they debuted new drugs and raised prices, an industry report showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more