Kiwi calling: New Zealand ramps up efforts to attract Indian tourists with direct flights, partnerships

Mumbai: Tourism New Zealand, the body responsible for promoting the island nation in key markets, is taking a series of initiatives to boost Indian tourist arrivals, including improving connectivity, forging strategic alliances and promoting year-round travel.

Connectivity has been major issue for Indian travellers, and Tourism New Zealand is exploring a potential launch of a direct flight between India and New Zealand, which would significantly ease travel barriers for Indian visitors. The two countries will explore the possibility of starting direct flights between Delhi and Auckland in 2028.

On Wednesday, New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Air India and Air New Zealand to explore the feasibility of direct air connectivity between the two countries.

The MoU between Air India and Air New Zealand includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, giving travellers more choice and convenient access between the two countries.

Customers will now be able to travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai on Air India, and connect at Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore onto Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

The MoU will also see Air New Zealand and Air India explore the introduction of a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

Campbell Wilson, managing director and chief executive officer, Air India, said: “This partnership will not only strengthen our presence and simplify customer journeys, but also help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a non-stop service between India and New Zealand, which we and Air New Zealand have committed to explore together with the respective authorities.”

Tourism New Zealand is also strengthening its collaboration with Indian travel industry to enhance visitor flows. An MoU signed between Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand commits investment towards a joint seasonal marketing campaign aimed at increasing off-peak visitation from India.

The campaign is designed to position New Zealand as a premier destination for Indian travellers during autumn, winter and spring.

Recognising the role of travel trade partners in driving in-bound tourism, Tourism New Zealand has signed joint venture (JV) agreements with nine Indian travel companies, including EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, SOTC Travel, Thomas Cook India and Kesari Travels. These partnerships will focus on developing curated travel experiences that align with Indian traveller preferences, with an emphasis on promoting New Zealand’s winter and spring offerings.

Additionally, an integrated winter campaign has been launched, combining digital media outreach with promotional travel packages. The initiative seeks to drive Indian tourist interest by showcasing New Zealand’s snow-capped landscapes, adventure tourism opportunities and luxury stays.

“India is one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing tourism markets, with holiday visitor numbers seeing double-digit growth and strong future potential,” said René de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism New Zealand. “The travel trade has played a critical role in positioning New Zealand as a premium destination, and through enhanced connectivity and high-impact marketing initiatives, we are focused on converting this interest into increased bookings and visitation.”

New Zealand’s tourism sector remains a key driver of the economy, second only to agriculture in terms of export earnings. Indian travellers, who tend to take outbound trips during peak domestic holiday seasons, align well with New Zealand’s traditionally quieter travel periods.

In 2023, over 72% of Indian holidayers arrived in New Zealand during off-peak months, underscoring the potential to sustain and expand this trend.