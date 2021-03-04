NEW DELHI: West Bengal state assembly election , scheduled for later this month, has led to news channels upping their game to grab eyeballs. While Republic World and TV9 have launched Bengali channels in the run-up to the big day, others are looking at a mix of on-ground reportage, debates, interviews, exclusives, exit and opinion polls involving around 100 reporters each, to help cash in on the interest.

Ensuring that programming is not limited to the newsroom but travels the entire state, several networks have set up studios in smaller districts - underscoring the fact that decision lies is solely in the hands of voter.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

“Our focus shall remain on providing a 360-degree view of elections to viewers, from educating them about leaders, political parties and agendas, to helping them make an informed choice," said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, adding that the network’s coverage will offer a detailed and prudent analysis of local issues via diverse formats.

Its Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda, has launched a programming line-up for elections under the umbrella branding ‘Banglar Bidhan 2021’ which has a bouquet of 15 plus programming segments with 2,500 hours of content delivered by over 100 reporters and 12 anchors.

To add cultural and local elements to its coverage, it has created seven district studios in Tamluk, Durgapur, Barrackpore, Siliguri, Midnapore City, Baharampur, and Cooch Behar for latest updates. The national channel, meanwhile, will carry out flagship programming under the tile ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ .

A Republic TV spokesperson said this election is massive nationally and from a regional perspective, and the network will ensure it sets the agenda with both things in mind. “We are here not just to become a household habit for Bengali-speaking homes in Bengal and across the world, but to ensure the voice of the people is heard," he said.

News channels are anticipating significant advertiser interest too. Media buyers said advertising spends on news channels go up by 25-40% depending on the reach of the channel during elections.

"Election season is the most conducive time to launch regional news channels owing to higher viewership. There is high interest and curiosity that pulls viewers which benefits channels in terms of ad revenues compared to non-election days. Counting day, in particular, witnesses significantly higher viewership and ad spends. Regional news channels tend to clock high ad revenue growth due to higher viewership and lower base as compared to national news channels," said Dinesh Rathore, CEO of media agency Madison Media Omega.

Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer, APAC, and chairman India, Dentsu, said that big events such as elections and Union Budget tend to increase viewership across news channels, motivating advertisers to spend on the news platforms. "These events are usually announced much in advance therefore brands tend to plan their budgets accordingly, factoring these big events in their media mix," he added.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, language cluster, News18 Network, admitted that elections and high-decibel programming are bringing in viewers.

"Advertisers naturally follow the viewership," he said, adding that he can see huge advertiser interest in in not just Bengal elections but all states that are election bound.

Advertisers across large corporates and local retail are coming on board with elections providing high visibility entry points to new players as well.

ABP’s Pandey added that the network has a bunch of sponsors on-board for Banglar Bidhan such as Toptech TMT, Rashmi Cement, Dabur Red Paste, Ajanta Shoes and energy health drink Glucon-D.

Advertiser interest in news genre has remained intact despite absence of viewership data which was suspended after the alleged TRP manipulation controversy.

"With ratings being absent for the better part of the year, advertisers are choosing channels on the basis of their content. This offers a unique and wonderful opportunity for channels that are bringing in content that is informative, factual and comprehensive. There is a lot of value for channels which have invested in tech and better-quality content," said Singh, adding that viewers are smart enough to differentiate and go with channels that are factual and neutral.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via