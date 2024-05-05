News TV kicks into high gear as elections rolls on

NEW DELHI : Year 2024 was expected to be a blockbuster for TV news channels, and it has lived up to its billing. The Ram temple consecration ceremony in January brought viewership gains, and advertising rates that were 3-4 times higher for a 10-second spot.

The ongoing elections promise to bring a bigger bonanza, both in terms of viewership and advertising revenue, and TV channels have drawn up an elaborate strategy to cash in on the campaign frenzy that's beginning to build up.

From ground reportage and expert panels to interviews with key political leaders and special shows, channels say the idea is to ensure all aspects of national and regional politics are covered. Media-industry experts expect a 25-30% increase in viewership during the nearly 2-month, 7-phase voting that concludes with the counting of the ballots on 4 June.

GroupM expects companies to spend ₹1,500-2,000 crore in advertising across mediums, including TV channels. Fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, building materials, and white goods companies are likely to be the top advertisers in their quest to grab eyeballs and boost sales.

“This 18th Lok Sabha election will be the longest in terms of duration, with seven phases, which can cause fatigue in terms of interest," Ritu Dhawan, managing director, India TV, said. "We have strategized our approach where we emphasize on statistics, ground coverage and key expert opinions. To gauge the actual political scenario, we have deployed multiple reporters in different constituencies. Interviews have been lined up with influential political leaders and multiple new election shows and events have been introduced," she added.

On polling days, the channel’s reporters would be on the ground, bringing details about voter turnout, besides conducting interviews with candidates from the region.

This would be followed by exit polls and studio-based shows, ensuring a build-up to the counting day, Dhawan said.

Through the three months preceding the counting day during the General Elections of 2019, the news genre had observed a 51% surge in viewership, compared to the previous year, Dhawan said, while the counting-day alone had clocked in a four-fold spike in eyeballs.

A Times Network spokesperson said that the company’s channels Times Now and Hindi service Times Now Navbharat, under ‘MANDATE 2024’ and ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’, respectively, will together air more than 1,500 hours of programming over three months covering exclusive interviews, ground reportage, predictive surveys and live interactive shows. Times Network’s 'Election Yatra,’ an ongoing mobile studio initiative, is travelling across states, while shows including Election Premier League, a news show incorporating on-ground coverage from local communities, Desh Ka Mood Meter, inviting viewers to participate in live viewers' polls, and Public Manch, a weekly primetime show in colleges and campuses, have been introduced.

A mobile studio travelling across the country has also been introduced by the ABP Network, said the company’s CEO Avinash Pandey, which has launched shows such as Ghoshna Patra and Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri and is also focusing on regional politics in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Other than TV viewership, Pandey is seeing positive response across the company’s YouTube channels and via connected TV sets.

The election period is expected to see a resurgence of major advertisers that may have been present on TV, but not active in the news segment, said Mitul Sangani, CEO, Indian Languages, News18 Network. “We anticipate these advertisers to return, increase their presence, or become more active during the counting week. There is notable interest from advertisers, particularly in categories such as automobiles and consumer durables, which have been active across the news genre since the beginning of the elections. Most of the business categories are expected to be active during the counting week," Sangani added.

A 20-25% increase in advertising revenue, can be expected, driven by premium pricing surrounding election-related content, said Senthil Chengalvarayan, executive director, NDTV. The channel is running shows such as India Decides and Chunav India Ka, providing ground reports, Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia where experts convene to analyze the politics of cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru and Varanasi, and NDTV18KaVote, which examines the Lok Sabha elections from the perspective of first-time voters.

“The overall year, particularly with the ongoing elections, promises to be dynamic and lucrative for news channels. Beyond the Lok Sabha election, we have elections in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and probably in Jammu and Kashmir," said Amit Tripathi, chief revenue officer, TV9 Network. Apart from ground reports, expert analyses, and interactive discussions, the company also has a plan for post-election analysis, coalition formations, and the implications of the results on national and regional politics, said Paritosh Chaturvedi, managing editor, TV9 Bharatvarsh.