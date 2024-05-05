News TV kicks into high gear as elections rolls on
Summary
- GroupM expects companies to spend ₹1,500-2,000 crore in advertising across mediums, including TV channels. Fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, building materials, and white goods companies are likely to be the top advertisers in their quest to grab eyeballs and boost sales.
NEW DELHI : Year 2024 was expected to be a blockbuster for TV news channels, and it has lived up to its billing. The Ram temple consecration ceremony in January brought viewership gains, and advertising rates that were 3-4 times higher for a 10-second spot.