News TV kicks into high gear as elections rolls on

The election period is expected to see a resurgence of major advertisers that may have been present on TV, but not active in the news segment, said Mitul Sangani, CEO, Indian Languages, News18 Network. “We anticipate these advertisers to return, increase their presence, or become more active during the counting week. There is notable interest from advertisers, particularly in categories such as automobiles and consumer durables, which have been active across the news genre since the beginning of the elections. Most of the business categories are expected to be active during the counting week," Sangani added.