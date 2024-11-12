The Satyam Computers scandal, which led the government to supersede that company’s board in 2009, eventually led to the Companies Act proposing a new audit regulator. The Companies Act of 2013 mandated that auditing standards of ICAI have to be notified by the Central government in consultation with and after examination by NFRA. Till then, ICAI standards will be deemed to be good enough. This is set to change from FY26.