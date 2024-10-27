Top auditors, consultants back NFRA's tighter group audit norms
Summary
- NFRA board will soon consider enforcing the proposal for making the auditor of the holding company of business groups responsible for their consolidated financial statements even if subsidiary accounts are signed off by other auditors.
The National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA) board will soon consider enforcing tighter norms for statutory audits of conglomerates, two people aware of the development said, a move that has received support from some of the top audit and consulting firms.