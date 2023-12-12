NHAI, DC Multi Modal Park in deal for ₹673 cr mega logistics park in Nagpur
The multi modal logistics park will cater to about 9.47 MT cargo and will give huge boost to the industrial zones in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gondiya.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur) Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of DeltaBulk Shipping India Pvt Ltd, for the development of multi modal logistics park (MMLP) at Nagpur.
