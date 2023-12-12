NHAI, DC Multi Modal Park in deal for 673 cr mega logistics park in Nagpur

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur) Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of DeltaBulk Shipping India Pvt Ltd, for the development of multi modal logistics park (MMLP) at Nagpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MMLP will be developed in an area of 150 acres under the public private partnership model at an estimated cost of ₹673 crore.

This will be first MMLP in Maharashtra under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The MMLP will be developed in three phases. The phase-I with an investment of ₹137 crore is expected to be completed in two years.

MMLP will cater to about 9.47 million tonnes (MT) cargo in the horizon period of 45 years and will give huge boost to the industrial zones in the catchment region such as Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gondiya. It will create a lot of employment opportunities and bring in economic development in the region, NHAI said in a statement.

The MMLP shall be developed at Sindi (near railway station) in Wadha district of Maharashtra. The site is strategically located at a distance of around 3 km from Nagpur–Mumbai Maha-Samruddhi Mahamarg on one side and Howrah–Nagpur-Mumbai rail line on other side. Rail siding of length 3 km from the Sindi railway station on the Hawrah-Nagpur-Mumbai rail line is substantially completed.

The MMLP is also being provided access from the four lane Nagpur –Aurangabad, NH 361. The site is 48 km from the Nagpur International Airport and 56 km from the Nagpur railway station.

A government SPV, Nagpur MMLP Pvt Ltd, is formed between National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), a 100% owned company of NHAI and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). JNPA has provided land for development of MMLP and NHLML is providing the external rail, road connectivity as well as water and power supply.

The MMLP will provide facilities such as warehouses, cold storages, intermodal transfers, handling facilities for container terminals, bulk/break-bulk cargo terminals along with value added services such as sorting/ grading and aggregation/ desegregation areas, bonded warehouse and customs facilities as well as support logistics facilities like offices for freight forwarders and transporters and truck terminals.

Development of MMLP is a key initiative of the central government to improve the country's freight logistics sector by enabling efficient inter-modal freight movement to lower overall freight costs and time, provide efficient warehousing, improve tracking and traceability of consignments thereby enhancing the efficiency of the logistics sector.

