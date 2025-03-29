Industry
NHAI looks to reduce arbitration dues by roping in more retired judges
Manas Pimpalkhare , Subhash Narayan 4 min read 29 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Now, about a quarter of Sarod's arbitrators, 22 of 93, are retired judges—a strategy that ensures arbitral awards which would be difficult to challenge in court.
New Delhi: State-run infrastructure behemoth National Highways Authority of India Ltd (NHAI) appears to have hit upon a new way to clear its legal disputes as it struggles to manage a massive debt pile-up of ₹2.76 trillion.
