NHIT considering ₹9,000-crore fundraise through private placement of bonds
Nehal Chaliawala , Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 15 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
The move comes as top-rated issuers increasingly tap the bond market to capitalise on falling yields.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the infrastructure investment vehicle of India’s highways manager, is planning to raise up to ₹9,000 crore through private bond placements to refinance debt and cut borrowing costs, two people aware of the matter said
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story