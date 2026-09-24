Mint Explainer | Why NHRC wants India’s drugs regulator to build a national digital registry

Priyanka Sharma
6 min read24 Sep 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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The recommendations follow India's recording of 283 spurious and adulterated drug samples in FY26.
Summary
The proposed system would use unique QR codes and drug-tracking tools to verify medicines, trace their movement and help enforcement agencies identify counterfeit-drug networks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wants India’s drug regulator to build a centralized digital registry for medicines to curb counterfeit drugs.

The rights panel has proposed a centrally regulated authentication system using dynamic, uniquely serialized QR codes, along with a national database to track medicines through the supply chain. It has also called for stronger enforcement, including faster judicial handling of counterfeit-drug cases and mandatory accreditation of all state and central drug-testing laboratories by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The recommendations come after India recorded 283 spurious and adulterated drug samples in financial year 2026 (FY26).

Here is what the NHRC has proposed and why it has taken up the issue.

What triggered the NHRC intervention?

The NHRC intervened on the grounds that counterfeit and substandard formulations infringe upon the fundamental right to life and public health.

The recommendations originated at an open-house discussion on Measures to Curb Spurious Medicines in India, organized by the NHRC on 25 February under the chairpersonship of commission member Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi.

On 13 August, the NHRC forwarded its charter of recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), seeking an action taken report within four weeks. The proposals were formally deliberated by the apex drug regulator last week with the states and Union territories to discuss their implementation.

What cases are driving the push?

The proposed overhaul follows law-enforcement operations against spurious medicines across several states.

In Delhi, police busted illicit networks peddling counterfeit cancer and immunotherapy injections valued at 9 crore, along with unauthorized anti-rabies vaccines.

In September, the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confiscated fake critical-care antibiotic injections, including 5,640 vials of counterfeit Cefiavigent 2.5, an antibiotic injection used in intensive-care and hospital settings to treat severe bacterial infections, as well as expired drugs repackaged with dummy QR codes worth 5 crore.

Under Indian law, a drug is legally spurious if it mimics another brand, conceals its actual manufacturer or substitutes active ingredients.

Also Read | India aims to check drug reaction risk by reporting ‘near-misses’

How would the proposed drug registry work?

The NHRC has recommended a National Drug Data Registration Certificate (NDDRC), a centralized authentication registry analogous to a trademark registry.

Under the proposal, every medicine, including branded products, branded generics, unbranded generics, and third-party or loan-license formulations intended for domestic use or export, would have to be registered through a single central government portal.

The aim is to give every product a verifiable digital footprint and eliminate phantom and unlicensed manufacturing entities.

How would technology plug supply-chain gaps?

The NHRC has proposed a multi-layered digital architecture built around authentication, supply-chain monitoring and data intelligence.

At the centre would be a centrally regulated authentication protocol requiring dynamic, uniquely serialized QR codes on medicine packaging. The system is intended to prevent copying and enforce uniform data standards.

The panel has also recommended a Drug Trace and Track Portal to provide real-time information on the manufacturer, composition, batch numbers and distribution routes of every drug entering a state or Union territory, beginning with high-risk and life-saving formulations.

A centralized national database would separately record counterfeit-medicine cases, offender profiles, product information and enforcement outcomes. The NHRC said this data could feed artificial intelligence (AI) tools to identify organized criminal syndicates and repeat offenders operating across state lines.

Also Read | India mulls a wholesale-retail pharmacy ratio to curb misuse

What enforcement changes has the NHRC proposed?

The commission has recommended a uniform Standard Operating Procedure for forensic-led investigations, covering sampling, coordination with laboratories, digital-evidence extraction and supply-chain tracking.

It has also urged investigating agencies to invoke provisions across the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) covering cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and organized crime, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act for QR-code tampering, the Trade Marks Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The NHRC has further proposed periodic reviews between directors general of police and principal health secretaries, prioritization of counterfeit-drug cases within the judiciary, and interdisciplinary training for police, drug inspectors and prosecutors in forensic handling and financial investigations, in coordination with institutions such as the National Forensic Sciences University.

The commission has also recommended that all state and central drug-testing laboratories be accredited by NABL, with the stated aim of ensuring greater analytical accuracy.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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