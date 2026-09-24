Mint Explainer | Why NHRC wants India’s drugs regulator to build a national digital registry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wants India’s drug regulator to build a centralized digital registry for medicines to curb counterfeit drugs.
The rights panel has proposed a centrally regulated authentication system using dynamic, uniquely serialized QR codes, along with a national database to track medicines through the supply chain. It has also called for stronger enforcement, including faster judicial handling of counterfeit-drug cases and mandatory accreditation of all state and central drug-testing laboratories by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).