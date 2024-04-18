Industry
Niche funds are rising, from prop-tech to media
Priyamvada C 5 min read 18 Apr 2024, 06:15 AM IST
SummaryIn the last 6-12 months, specialized funds in sectors such as value chain systems, media tech, climate tech, STEM and proptech have sprung up on the back of demand from investors who are looking to make targeted bets in certain sunrise industries, several executives and fund managers told Mint.
Bengaluru: Specialized venture funds focusing on emerging niches are rising in India, competing with larger sector-agnostic peers, in a sign of growing maturity in the country’s startup funding ecosystem.
