Niche funds are rising, from prop-tech to media

Then, Gurugram-based Audacity has raised a $30 million fund that invests in media technology. “The large family offices who invest in us do so because they realise that they cannot avoid such a pivotal sector such as media, especially as it is the sector most disrupted by AI," Kabir Kochhar, founder & managing partner, Audacity VC. He added that generic funds that look at opportunities across different sectors will never be able to have the vast coverage and expertise of specialised funds.